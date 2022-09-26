Capitec launches cellular service with data that never expires

Capitec in partnership with Cell C will offer a flat rate for all services regardless of quantity purchased provided the SIM is used every 6 months.

JOHANNESBURG - It has been reported a new player is entering the cellular space in South Africa, with data that never expires.

Capitec is launching Capitec connect in partnership with Cell C and will offer data at R4.50 for 100 Megabytes and R45 for a gigabyte to last indefinitely provided the SIM card is used every six months.

Capitec connect SIM cards are available to Capitec clients for a once-off rate of R5 per SIM and they can link as many as five SIM cards to their profile.

Capitec SIM users can use the Capitec app to top up data, SMSes and airtime and the rates are 25c per SMS and 90c per minute for calls.

In addition to this, there is a flat rate for all services regardless of the quantity the client is purchasing.

After activating the SIM card users can dial 1203279# to purchase airtime, minutes, data and SMSs.