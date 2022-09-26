Allow SAPS space to investigate triple shooting in Kuils River - WC MEC Allen

It's alleged that a man shot and killed his wife and teenage daughter before turning the gun on himself.

CAPE TOWN - Officials are urging anyone with information about a deadly shooting at a house in Kuils River to come forward.

Police detectives were deployed to the residence in the early hours of Sunday morning where they found the bodies of three family members.

It's alleged that a man shot and killed his wife and teenage daughter before turning the gun on himself.

Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagen Allen: "A fatal shooting incident in Kuils River is extremely shocking and sad. I extend my deepest condolences to the loved ones of everyone that is affected by this tragedy. The circumstances around this shooting is currently being investigated and I'd like to request that there be no speculation around the incident but instead allow SAPS to establish the facts so that the investigation can be finalised."