A suspect has been arrested in the case of a missing child in Khayelitsha

The body of 35-year-old Abongile Dorotile was discovered in her Enkanini home on Tuesday, but her four month old boy was missing.

CAPE TOWN - It is understood a neighbour has been arrested for abducting the baby of a mother found dead in Khayelitsha.

“The four-month-old baby has been found unharmed in Qgeberha with a female suspect who has since been arrested. The matter is [being] handled by our violence, child protection and sexual offences unit. [The] investigation continues,” said the police's Ndakhe Gwala.

The deceased's family told Eyewitness News the suspect is a neighbour who used to look after the child.