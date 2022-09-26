1 person killed, 7 others injured in collision near Langa

One person has been killed and seven others injured in an car accident involving their vehicle, which rolled and crashed into a pole off the N2 in Langa in Cape Town.

The wrecked vehicle was found lying on its side near the road.

Several people were seen scattered around the car.

ER24's Russel Meiring: "Medics quickly assessed the patients and found that one person had already succumbed to their injuries. Nothing could be done and they were declared dead. Two other patients were in a critical condition, while five others, including a child, sustained moderate injuries. Local authorities were on the scene for further investigations."