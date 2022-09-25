WC police arrest man for murder of two girls in Albertinia

The nine and ten-year-old victims' bodies were found in a shack on Thursday evening.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Police have made a breakthrough in the murder investigation of two girls in Albertinia.

The bodies of the two girls - aged nine and 10 were found in a shack on Thursday.

They were reported missing earlier this week.

The police's Malcolm Pojie said a 53-year-old suspect has been arrested.

"The police were on patrol in the rural area of Albertinia when they spotted a suspicious man as he was exiting the bushes by the road. When they approached him and found he fitted the wanted man's description and was subsequently placed under arrest."

The Rural and Farmworkers Development Organisation's Billy Classen has expressed concern following the discovery of the girls bodies.

"This kind of thing must stop. Crime affects us all and we all need to unite in the fight against crime. And the police need to do a bit more to see that they care for our people and our children in our communities."