[WATCH] The Keiskamma Art Project - stitching history into stories

JOHANNESBURG - The Keiskamma Art Project - a flagship programme of the Keiskamma Trust, opened on Heritage Day at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.

As an exhibition of tapestries created by an artist’s collective in the Eastern Cape, the work of the project holds a significant place in the national and international canons of art.