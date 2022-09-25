Go

[WATCH] The Keiskamma Art Project - stitching history into stories

The Keiskamma Art Project - a flagship programme of the Keiskamma Trust, opened on Heritage Day at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.

keiskamma-2jpg
keiskamma-2jpg
25 September 2022 16:22

JOHANNESBURG - The Keiskamma Art Project - a flagship programme of the Keiskamma Trust, opened on Heritage Day at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.

As an exhibition of tapestries created by an artist’s collective in the Eastern Cape, the work of the project holds a significant place in the national and international canons of art.

Timeline

More in Videos

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA