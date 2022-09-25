Saudi Arabia team confirms Pitso Mosimane as head coach

The CAF Champions League winner has been without a club since he parted ways with Egyptian giants Al Ahly in June.

JOHANNESBURG - Pitso Mosimane has been confirmed as the new head coach of Al Ahli Saudi FC of Saudi Arabia.

Al Ahli Saudi FC confirmed on Sunday, on social media that the 58-year-old is now their head coach.

Welcome, Coach!



Pitso Mosimane is the new manager of our first football team#AHLIFC pic.twitter.com/nMtuR4XJ92 Al-Ahli Saudi Club (@ALAHLI_FCEN) September 25, 2022

The CAF Champions League winner has been without a club since he parted ways with Egyptian giants Al Ahly in June.

He achieved great success at Al Ahly and guided the team to three consecutive CAF Champions League finals, as well as four cup wins.

Mosimane recently received his CAF Pro Licence, which was officially handed to him by South African Football Association (SAFA) president Dr Danny Jordaan.

Mosimane will be tasked with restoring Al Ahli Saudi's topflight status after they were relegated last season.

The team is currently ranked seventh after five games in the 2022/23 season.