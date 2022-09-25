Ramaphosa asks SA to 'persevere' amid load shedding crisis

"As South Africans, as we have done in the past, we have persevered, and I ask once again let us persevere, the challenge is being addressed, it's a complex one," said Ramaphosa.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for patience during load shedding periods, saying he knows it has caused havoc.

The president used Saturday’s Heritage Day celebrations at the Union buildings in Tshwane to address some of the grievances the country has been dealing with.

Ramaphosa says they are making all efforts to address the matter of load shedding and that he is aware that it has disrupted people's lives, livelihoods and the economy.

"We are going through the throes of an energy crisis," he said.

"But in the recent two weeks, we have been seeing rising load shedding completely disrupting our lives, our economy and causing havoc from a social point of view, health point of view and these are the challenges that we face."

He added that government will soon speak on measures they are taking to address that challenge.

Following his Heritage Day address, Ramaphosa led citizens in the inaugural Gauteng Heritage Carnival.

With this year's event themed around promoting South Africa's indigenous music, the celebration also paid tribute to the 60th anniversary of the passing of South Africa's own Solomon Linda.

Full of spirit and colour, the carnival procession featured rows of instruments, dancing and a float representing the diverse traditions of our heritage.

Ramaphosa encouraged citizens to take pride in the celebrations saying the numbers have grown vastly over the years.

