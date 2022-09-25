Go

MPs want Godongwana to address Parliament's reconstruction budget

Members want Godongwana to prioritise and give direction on the rebuilding efforts at the tabling on the 26th of October.

FILE: Flames arise from the National Assembly, the main chamber of the South African Parliament buildings, after a fire that broke out the day before restarted, in Cape Town, on 3 January 2022. Picture: RODGER BOSCH/AFP
CAPE TOWN - MPs want Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to address Parliament's reconstruction budget when he tables his Medium-Term Budget next month.

The joint standing committee on financial management received an update on the fire investigation and rebuilding efforts on Friday.

Parliament has been forced to continue operating virtually following the devastating fire in January.

But now MPs want Godongwana to give details on the funding of the reconstruction.

The ANC's Bheki Radebe said the sooner MPs return the better.

The joint committee also received an assurance from the head of the hawks, Godfrey Lebeya, on the investigation into the fire.

Accused arsonist Zandile Mafe's case is due back in the high court in November.

