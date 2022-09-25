Medical Association: Facilities willing to beg govt for load shedding exemption

They said stage 5 and 6 load shedding has compromised essential emergency operations.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Medical Association (SAMA) said health facilities are prepared to beg government for a load shedding exemption.

And doctors warn it is posing a potential threat to people in ICU and retirement homes who are dependent on equipment.

Meanwhile, those in need of a constant supply of oxygen in medical facilities have been dealt another cruel blow with SAMA saying the hospital generators are not strong enough for the current weight.

Meanwhile crucial hospital cooling systems for vaccines and medication are being negatively affected causing massive losses for medications.