Mashatile apologises for branch nomination delays due to ANC staff shutdown

JOHANNESBURG - ANC acting secretary general Paul Mashatile has written to branches - to apologise for delays to the nomination process caused by a staff go-slow.

The nominations that were meant to take place have been affected by staffers who are picketing due to non-payment of salaries.

Pickets started this week – over salary issues dating back to December 2019.

Disgruntled staff members say the ANC has failed to do good on its promise to pay their salaries despite past commitments to do so.



Mashatile in a letter which Eyewitness News has seen - explains that the staffers will continue with their

demonstrations until the 26th of this month "notwithstanding partial payments made."

The nomination process is due to end on the 2nd of October.