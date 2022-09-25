Lotto results: Saturday, 24 September 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 24 September 2022 are:

Lotto: 03, 18, 28, 29, 36, 44 B: 22

Lotto Plus 1: 11, 13, 14, 18, 40, 47 B: 36

Lotto Plus 2: 05, 12, 15, 17, 31, 45 B: 39

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.