Lotto results: Saturday, 24 September 2022
Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.
JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 24 September 2022 are:
Lotto: 03, 18, 28, 29, 36, 44 B: 22
Lotto Plus 1: 11, 13, 14, 18, 40, 47 B: 36
Lotto Plus 2: 05, 12, 15, 17, 31, 45 B: 39
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
