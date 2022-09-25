Lobola, A Bride's True Price? New docu explores sometimes contentious topic

Speaking at the Saturday premiere of the docu film, in Johannesburg, Sihle says it was her desire to tell this story about a significant part of many people's relationship journeys.

JOHANNESBURG - Lobola, A Bride's True Price follows the journey of filmmaker Sihle Hlophe who, faced with the impending approach of her marriage, questions the notion of lobola.

Fuelled by tensions between Hlophe's personal beliefs and her desire to please her family, and respect her culture and ancestors at the same time, the film echoes tensions similar in 21st century conversations around lobola.

Speaking at the Saturday premiere of the docu film, in Johannesburg, Hlophe said it was her desire to tell this story which is a significant part of many people's relationship journeys.

"There's one granny in the film that says 'ubuhle bendoda zinkomo zayo' (literally translated - a man's beauty is his cows). A part of me asked if this is capitalism or our culture, but it is our culture because cattle have always been important to us," said the award-winning filmmaker.

The film also seeks to conscientise women, particularly in rural areas, townships and low-income urban areas about their marital rights.

Impact producer, Nondumiso Masache says it's important for such bodies of work to reach these communities as they are a big part of this conversation.

"They, too, are part of this conversation and most importantly, that they get access to this very important and valuable information about their marital rights as well as legalities of lobola, so they can make better, informed decisions going forward," said Masache.

Explaining the general misconception around what lobola means legally, lawyer Nthabiseng Dubazana said many people have long equated lobola equates to an engagement.

"I have been approached by many couples where the thinking is that when you've paid lobola, you are engaged and it's not the case. You are married, in community of property," clarified Dubazana.

However, for others, the film highlighted the unifying importance of the age-old African custom.

"The theme that came out from the documentary for me is that it is about the bringing together of African families because African families are built on creating unionship. I don't exist outside my family," said Gogo Dineo.