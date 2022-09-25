Go

Eskom reduces load shedding to Stage 3 from Sunday morning

The power utility says while some generation units are anticipated to return to service, it is necessary to continue the load shedding to limit the usage of the emergency generation reserves.

FILE: Stage 3 load shedding from Sunday morning. Image: © Aekkarak Thongjiew/123rf.com
25 September 2022 06:51

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has implemented Stage 3 load shedding - which is expected to persist until Monday morning.

Since Thursday, a generation unit each at Camden, Kriel, Majuba and Matla power stations were taken offline for repairs.

A generating unit at Hendrina and two at Kusile power stations were returned to service.

The utility has warned that higher stages of load shedding may be implemented at short notice should the diesel supply uncertainty persists.

Timeline

