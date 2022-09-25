DStv Delicious Fest apologises for queue frustrations, blames fake tickets

"To pee, to eat, to park, to drink, to enter...You will spend at least 3 hours queueing," tweeted one attendee, while another called it "a logistical and practical nightmare."

JOHANNESBURG - Day 1 of the much-anticipated DStv Delicious Festival kicked off on a sour note for some attendees - who contended with unexpectedly long queues into the event premises.

The festival - back after a Covid-19 hiatus - was held at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit in Midrand on Saturday.

"We are aware that the entry to VIP is taking longer than expected. Additional security processes are being implemented due to fake tickets and unauthorised tickets," tweeted the festival earlier on Saturday.

However, into the evening, ticket holders echoed similar complaints - of frustration and disappointment with how certain aspects of the first day were handled.

"To pee, to eat, to park, to drink, to enter...You will spend at least 3 hours queueing," tweeted one attendee, while another called it "a logistical and practical nightmare."

On Saturday night, DStv Delicious issued this apology, saying that verification of tickets owing to fake ones caused a delay at their entrances.

Meanwhile, award-winning artist Burna Boy seems to have impressed many with his performance, being hailed as the "redemptive highlight of the night".

The festival continues on Sunday with performances from award-winning Babyface, Angie Stone and a host of local acts.

Attendees hope for a better Day 2 that won't disappoint, and if possible make up for the logistical issues of Day 1.