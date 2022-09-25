Cabinet approves tobacco bill that could see indoor smoking banned

The bill proposes, among others, 100% smoke free indoor and a limited number of outdoor areas, a ban on the sale of vending machines and a bigger emphasis on warning signage on cigarette packaging.

JOHANNESBURG - Cabinet has approved the submission of the Tobacco Products Control Bill to parliament which could see smoking being banned indoors.

If passed, the bill will replace the current Tobacco Products Control Act.

The proposed amendments come amid an ongoing battle between government and some of the big players in the tobacco industry.

Despite pushback from big businesses, the government has doubled down on plans to amend legislation linked to the tobacco industry.

The latest bill submitted to parliament aims to reduce tobacco-related illness, disability and death.

Cabinet also says the bill is set to strengthen the country’s public health measures and align them with the World Health Organisation (WHO) framework convention on tobacco.

According to a cabinet statement, the bill has gone through extensive consultation with the tobacco industry, and civil society.