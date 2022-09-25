Alternatives to power crisis to dominate discussions at Cosatu's 14th congress

The labour federation’s president Zingiswa Losi has told Eyewitness News current bouts of power outages are putting extreme pressure on businesses with workers set to be adversely affected by the crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - Alternatives to South Africa's continuing electricity challenges are likely to once again dominate discussions at Cosatu's 14th congress this week.

The labour federation’s president - Zingiswa Losi has told Eyewitness News that current bouts of power outages were putting extreme pressure on businesses, with workers set to be adversely affected by the crisis.

Unemployment in the country is already at 33.9 percent.

She’s suggested load shedding will be given as the primary reason to cut jobs – in some sectors.

Losi said Cosatu must reflect on the issue and come up with suggestions to address the issue.

"The issues that we need to reflect on the most would enable us to come up with any alternative it is the issue of load shedding in our country. The crisis of energy is what any businessman will make an excuse of as a result of them not being able to live up to the promises that they have made."