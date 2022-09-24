[WATCH] John Legend performs live with Mthandazo Gatya after viral TikTok duet

Gatya shot to fame after his now viral rendition of John Legend's _Nervous_, that not only got South Africans' attention, but that of the superstar himself.

JOHANNESBURG - Talk about dreams coming true!

On Saturday, South Africans woke up to social media posts about a live performance between John Legend and Mthandazo Gatya.

Fire emojis were John Legend's response to the now viral TikTok duet - performed in isiZulu by Gatya, and all fans wanted to know was when the collaboration was happening.

After Anele Mdoda's Friday tweet, saying "John Legend is in SA" we all but hoped that something was in the works.

And apparently it was.

Well, ladies and gentleman, here is a snippet of the performance: