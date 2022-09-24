Two suspects arrested in connection with Soweto tavern shooting

Police announced the arrests in a statement on Friday night.

JOHANNESBURG - Two people who were arrested in connection with a mass shooting at a tavern in Soweto, are expected to appear in court on Monday.



Sixteen patrons were killed when gunmen opened fire at the Nomzamo Park tavern in July.

Earlier this month, Gauteng police revealed the identities of five suspects believed to have been involved in the attack.

“National crime intelligence unit officers arrested one suspect who was then linked to the Nomzamo shooting incident in Johannesburg. The suspect was handed over to the Gauteng murder and robbery investigating team for futher handling. He then led the team to one of his accomplices who was arrested in Northern Cape on 23 September 2022,” said the police's Brenda Muridili.