Suspended Magashule claims the US CIA is colluding with NPA against him

JOHANNESBURG - Suspended African National Congress secretary Ace Magashule has claimed that the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States is colluding with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the case against him.

Magashule and 16 others face multiple charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering linked to a R255 million tender issued by the Free State government in 2015.

“The CIA is very active in my case, that is why they met in Clarens. How did the CIA and NPA meet? And in our papers we have raised this. What was the intention?”

He addressed the media on Friday after pre-trial proceedings in the matter were postponed to January next year.

Magashule expressed grievances over the postponement, saying it stunts his chances of being elected to a high-ranking position in the ANC.

However, he also said despite this case against him, he will contest for a leadership position in the ANC in December.

In the meantime, the NPA has denied Magashule's allegations against it, saying its case is based on facts and evidence.