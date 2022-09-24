Motlanthe slams ANC structures for prematurely pronouncing preferred candidates

In a letter penned to treasurer general Paul Mashatile, who is the acting secretary general, Motlanthe described the move as premature and undemocratic.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress electoral committee chair Kgalema Motlanthe expressed extreme disappointment and concern at provincial structures pronouncing their preferred candidates before their branches have had a say.

Motlanthe said this is compromising the current nomination processes.

Limpopo, Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and Gauteng provincial executive committees (PECs) as well as the eThekwini regional executive have made their views on some of the positions known.

Nominations opened a few weeks ago and will be closed on 2 October.

Motlanthe said he wants Mashatile to bring an end to provinces pronouncing on leaders they want to see contesting for power in December.

In a letter to Mashatile, which Eyewitness News has seen, the former leader said the rules set out by his committee approved that provincial nominations be based on preferences of their branches.

He said current announcements are non-compliant with the rules in the party’s constitution.

Motlanthe said he wants provinces to stop influencing how branches will nominate insisting that they must act independently and without fear or favour.

He also warned that failure to abide by these rules could result in disciplinary action and even disqualification from nomination processes for those found wanting.