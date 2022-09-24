Motlanthe's caution to ANC structures is not genuine or principled: Mtolo

Bheki Mtolo in a letter to Motlanthe, which Eyewitness News has seen, said the instruction to provincial and regional executive committees to stop speaking on the internal contest comes too late.

JOHANNESBURG - Hot on the heels of African National Congress electoral committee chairperson Kgalema Motlanthe’s caution against provincial leaders pronouncing on their preferences ahead of the December conference, KwaZulu-Natal provincial secretary Bheki Mtolo has questioned the timing.

Mtolo said the only leader who ever spoke out against the trend and emphasised the role of branches in the party’s nomination processes is former president Thabo Mbeki.

Mtolo seemingly took issue with Motlanthe following eThekwini’s pronouncement for change at the helm of the ANC.

The region - which is the ANC’s largest in the country has come out backing former Health Minister Zweli Mkhize.

Branches of the ANC are currently nominating leaders they want to see taking the organisation forward.

Mtolo zeroed in on the timing of Motlanthe’s disquiet, contained in a letter the former leader penned to the acting secretary general Paul Mashatile, in which he spoke out only after eThekwini made its pronouncements.

Mtolo who himself instructed KZN provinces to deliberate on the upcoming conference and report back to him, asked how Motlanthe expected the province to view his warning, adding that it is not genuine or principled.

He also said it appears as if Motlanthe is attempting to shut down a dissenting voice.

Mtolo finished off by saying at this stage it would be very difficult for the province to obey Motlanthe adding that his province will pronounce its position on Tuesday.