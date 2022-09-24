Malema: 'There is no heritage without the land'

EEF members gathered in Umhlabuyalingana in KwaZulu Natal to commemorate Heritage Day, informally dubbed National Braai Day.

He was speaking at Umhlabuyalingana, in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, to commemorate Heritage Day, informally dubbed National Braai Day.

Malema says heritage is the land.

"We wear our Zulu, Venda, Sotho traditional attires...proudly so but that is not our heritage. There is no heritage without the land. The heritage is the land. It's not the clothes we are wearing," said Malema.

He has reiterated the call for the return of the land by amending Section 25 of the constitution to allow for expropriation of land without compensation.

“Both the poor and the rich, we must all be happy today for what? Because we do not have what the rich have, they have more than what we have as a heritage,” said Malema.