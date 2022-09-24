Hairdressing and office admin part of new subjects to be offered in schools

The department said it plans to introduce new subjects for Grades 10 and 12 by 2025 to improve their chances at employment after matric.

These subjects include office administration, art and design and hairdressing.

The department said they are focusing on giving learners education that equips them for the future world of work as not all learners go on to study in higher education institutions after matric.

Department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said they have been gradually introducing new subjects, with 17 already rolled out.

Earlier this year, the department announced plans to review its mathematics, science and technology curriculum as a way of preparing pupils for the future of work, saying subjects that might be included are ocean and marine engineering, aerospace engineering, coding and robotics.

“We are expanding the curriculum offering to make sure that learners have an opportunity to follow a career path that gives a quick opportunity to employment. We are focusing on skills. We are focusing on the fourth industrial revolution,” said Mhlanga.