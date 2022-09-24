Food security not yet under threat, could be if load shedding worsens: AgriSA

Farmers that irrigate their crops are battling to keep up, while meat and dairy producers have also been hit hard.

JOHANNESBURG - AgriSA executive director Christo Van Der Rheede said while there are some concerns about the impact of load shedding on the agriculatural sector, food security is not yet under threat.

The economy has suffered a major blow with power cuts affecting productivity, and the agricultural sector has not been exempted.

AgriSA said it is also worried the unstable power supply could jeopardise export agreements.

The federation has called for an urgent meeting with Eskom management after the sector has suffered relentless power cuts.

Van der Rheede said if power cuts are ramped up even more, it could spell more trouble for the sector.

"Power cuts here and there are not a challenge. The issue is if they become a regular occurrence at an unsustainable level like level 6 or 7 or 8," he explained.

Meanwhile Eskom has implemented Stage 4 load shedding which is set decrease to Stage 3 on Sunday morning.