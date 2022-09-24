Cape Town to build own solar plant in 2023 to reduce dependence on Eskom

The City of Cape Town has issued a tender for the construction of the plant in Atlantis, which will connect directly to its electrical network.

The City of Cape Town plans to build its first grid-connected solar plant in 2023.

This is one of a range of interventions to end load shedding over time, says Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

A tender has already been issued for engineering, procurement and construction of the 7MW solar photovoltaic (PV) in Atlantis.

The Atlantis solar power plant would start generating electricity in 2024 and be in operation for 20 years.

More solar plants could be constructed across the metro in the future.

The City currently purchases most of its electricity from Eskom. High Eskom price escalations expected in future may not be financially sustainable for the City and its residents. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

It is expected that the Atlantis solar plant will enhance the City's financial sustainability as the cost of generating the electricity would be lower than the bulk procurement from Eskom. Geordin Hill-Lewis, Cape Town mayor

Reducing dependency on Eskom also means the City can develop and explore more climate-friendly power sources than Eskom's coal-fired power stations, says Hill-Lewis.

Click here for more information on tenders for the Atlantis solar plant and the City's Independent Power Producer (IPP) programme.

