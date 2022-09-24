Bonteheuwel honours freedom fighter Ashley Kriel and others this Heritage Day

On Saturday, the Cape Town community of Bonteheuwel is hosting a memory walk to honour those who fought for its liberation.

CAPE TOWN - Historians say Heritage Day is a chance to reflect on South Africa's steep history and where we find ourselves on 24 September.

One of those the community is choosing to celebrate is freedom fighter, Ashley Kriel, who was born in Bonteheuwel, and murdered in the 80s for his brave efforts to liberate apartheid South Africa.

The story of his life and struggles are detailed in the documentary Action Kommandant.

On Saturday, the Bonteheuwel Legacy Arts Collective wants to honour Kriel and others like Mk Commander, Anton Fransch in a walk to Bonteheuwel’s Freedom Square - after the landmark gained heritage status during hard lockdown.

The collective’s Irma Titus said they are calling on Capetonians to join their walk to celebrate the square as a monument to youth activism.

“What was meant to be an hour long, straightforward tribute has now turned into a cultural programme where we will have Bridgetown high, we will have the Bonteheuwel walking ladies and a number of artists also coming up to pay tribute,” said Titus.

Titus believes Cape Town’s stories of resistance are always underplayed, but Bonteheuwel still stands as the people’s symbol of resilience in the Mother City.