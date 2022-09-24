Another Stellenbosch student suspended for urinating on a student's belongings

The residence's management said it was notified about the incident on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - A Stellenbosch university student has been suspended from the Helshoogte residence for urinating on his roommate's chair.

The student is said to have been intoxicated at the time of the incident.

Student leaders say they are not surprised that this incident has happened.

Earlier this year, Theuns Du Toit was found guilty of urinating on the belongings of black student, Babalo Ndwayana.

“Our problem, as we agreed with student leaders is that part of the reason this case has happened again is that Stellenbosch University management does not want to listen to students. There were certain demands that were submitted to the university but the university only received those demands for the public, but internally they never dealt with them,” said Western Cape South African Students Congress Chairperson Sfiso Zungu.