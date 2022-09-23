TUT lifts third Varsity Football trophy

A Kutloano Manamela strike in the first half along with a late Maselesele Makoti own goal proved to be the difference between the two sides who had been the best throughout the earlier stages of the tournament.

JOHANNESBURG - The Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) became the 2022 Varsity Football champions when they beat the University of Johannesburg (UJ) to win their third title in the competition’s history

The first 25 minutes of the match were evenly contested, with TUT creating some half chances following set pieces.

TUT eventually opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, when Manamela found the back of the net with a stunning volley.

However, their lead lasted just one minute as Thanda Madiba found the equaliser from a tight angle after being set up by Thulani Zandamela.

TUT eventually found the winner in the 83rd minute, which came via an own goal by Makoti after fine work down the right flank from Tumelo Hope Moeng.

UJ tried to find another equaliser but it wasn’t to be, leading to wild celebrations for the Red Army.

Score: UJ 1-2 TUT

Goals: 32’ 0-1 33’ 1-1 Thanda Madiba, 83’ 1-

Man of the Match: Tshiamo Mahome (TUT)

UJ starting XI: Lona Richard Banga, Maselesele Makoti, Neo Lebopa, Siphiwe Manana, Thanda Madiba, Sanele Ndlalane, Ndabezinhle Nkosi, Advocate Mokwena, Thulani Zandamela, Gerald Ndlovu, Philane Masondo

TUT starting XI: Sikhumbuzo Ncube, Sanele Nene, Tebogo Lekaba, Kutloano Manamela, Siphosethu Mkhize, Alan Majo, Andile Yamile, Hendrick Xaba, Tshiamo Mahome, Tumelo Hope Moeng, Tshepiso Mnisi