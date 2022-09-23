In wake of deadly Pongola crash, dept heeds calls for more enforcement

The community previously said that had there been law enforcement agencies during the time of the incident, the accident would have been prevented.

PONGOLA - The Transport Ministry has now responded to calls by Pongola residents about the lack of road enforcement.

Community members raised concerns about reckless truck drivers in the area.

Twenty lives were lost last Friday after a truck collided with a bakkie transporting children from school.

Pongola residents previously indicated that road law enforcement agencies were based far from the area, which may take hours for them to respond.

The community members also made calls to the provincial government to help in this regard.

It seems their calls have now been heard – Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula announced measures to be put in place.

"We are strengthening our law enforcement interventions under the coordination of the RTMC by implementing the following measures: immediate deployment of the KwaZulu-Natal Transport Inspectorate as well as the local municipality traffic on the identified hazardous locations."

However, Mbalula also raised concerns about the lack of resources which affects enforcement visibility in various areas.