Suspended Magashule puts hand up for nomination ahead of ANC elective conference

Ace Magashule addressed the media ahead of a pre-trial conference in the Bloemfontein High Court on Friday morning.

BLOEMFONTEIN - Suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has put his hand up for nomination when the governing party holds its national elective conference in December.

Magashule addressed the media ahead of a pre-trial conference in the Bloemfontein High Court on Friday morning.

He and 16 others face multiple counts of fraud, corruption and money laundering stemming from his tenure as premier of the Free State.

Magashule arrived in the Bloemfontein High Court to a smaller group of supporters compared to his previous appearances.

He maintains that the case against him is politically motivated.

"I have no case. The intention is to kill the ANC and I've said to the members throughout the country, don't allow the ANC to be killed," Magashule said.

He said, however, he was not deterred and planned to make a return to a high-ranking position in the ANC come December.

"Once I'm nominated, I'm nominated. Nobody can stop me," he said.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) maintains that it has a strong case against Magashule and expects Friday's proceedings to swiftly chart the way forward for the commencement of the trial.