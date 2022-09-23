St Teresa's School, police investigating circumstances around pupil's death

The school is coming to terms with the tragic death of one of its pupils and the critical injury of another after the two girls jumped from an upper floor of the school on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - The St Teresa's School in Rosebank said that it was working to determine the facts around the death of a pupil and the injury of another following what seems to be a suicide attempt.

The school is mourning the passing of the grade 8 pupil after the two girls jumped from an upper floor of the school on Monday.

St Teresa's said that it was working with police in their investigation.

Fellow schoolmates have placed cards and flowers to pay their tributes and their last respects.

The school said that it was providing psychological support for learners and staff following Monday's tragedy.

"This is an incredibly serious matter, and we treat it with utmost importance. We ask the school community and public to pray for the families affected by this tragedy and to rest the privacy of these children's parents and family, " said school principal, Elsa de Bod.

Meanwhile, neighbouring schools have also reacted to the tragedy, with Kingsmead College asking parents to keep an eye on their daughters and to alert the school if they need any support.