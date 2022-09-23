Speaker: Phala Phala panel is credible

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula could announce on Friday whether she will replace one of the three members of an independent panel that will consider the basis for an impeachment inquiry against the president.

This after the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) complained about UCT law professor Richard Calland’s perceived leanings towards President Cyril Ramaphosa.

But despite the objection to Calland, Mapisa-Nqakula says she believes the first-ever Section 89 panel she’s appointed is a credible one.

The Speaker says due diligence was carried out on the 17 nominees made by political parties but the concerns raised about Professor Calland by the main opposition parties was an oversight.

Political parties say the Speaker should have consulted them before making the appointments.

"He is somebody who you wouldn’t say has challenges in terms of how he does his work, however, the issues raised are the specific comments he has raised with regards to the president."

Still, Mapisa-Nqakula has defended her choices, which include former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo and Judge Thokozile Masipa.

"I’m very certain that the three candidates who I chose from the list of available nominees, is a credible list."

Should Mapisa-Nqakula decide to remove Calland, she will then consider three remaining nominees, who have indicated their willingness.