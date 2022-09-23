Go

SAST presents The Iron - an award-winning Soshanguve-birthed play

A Soshanguve-based community theatre group highlights the greed, corruption, gender-based violence and femicide that is prevalent in their community through their award-winning drama production The Iron.

A Soshanguve-based community theatre group highlights the greed, corruption, gender-based violence and femicide that is prevalent in their community through their award-winning drama production The Iron. Picture: Thobeka Shoba.
A Soshanguve-based community theatre group highlights the greed, corruption, gender-based violence and femicide that is prevalent in their community through their award-winning drama production The Iron. Picture: Thobeka Shoba.
23 September 2022 13:51

JOHANNESBURG – As people, we make sense of our life experiences in part by the stories we learn or tell ourselves, stories that confront complex issues and inspire communities to action.

A Soshanguve-based community theatre group has done just this, through their award-winning drama production The Iron.

The play highlights the greed, corruption, gender-based violence and femicide that is prevalent in their community, and by extension in South Africa.

“Gender-based violence is at its peak, and it’s our second pandemic. We wanted to bring awareness of the challenges the country is facing,” said writer of The Iron - Emmanuel Mashigo.

The Iron seeks to expose the rot within power.

It follows a series of bad circumstances that unfold when a blacksmith is entrusted with the responsibility of fixing a pure gold antique steam iron.

“It seeks to expose the corruption of people that are in power, in that it helps people to see if they are exploited or not; to make people aware of the outcome of greed,” said Mashigo to Eyewitness News.

Applying cinematic and symbolic visual effects, the production uses the antique steam iron as a symbol to showcase malignancy and animosity in the overall society.

“I would like for people to acknowledge when they’re having challenges and seek help rather than resorting to violence and femicide. And also for them to become agents of change- change starts with us, and it’s up to us to make a positive choice,” said Mashigo.

“Advocacy is essential in communities in that it makes people aware of the things happening around them, and yes it makes a difference in that people become courageous to open cases for perpetrators without fear,” said Mashigo.

Mashigo and director of the play - S'phiwe Malusi Geldenhuys are experienced community theatre makers who have used their craft to influence social change in their communities.

“Telling stories of where we come from is to encourage and inspire artists not to stop believing in telling stories that address social issues so that people can relate to true events that we are facing daily,” said Mashigo.

The production which enjoys a four-week season at the South African State Theatre from 10 September - 2 October was awarded Best Script With Potential accolade by the SAST’s Mayibuye Community Outreach (MCO) when they participated in the development programme in 2018 and 2019.

Facilitated by the Education Youth Children’s Theatre (EYCT) department, the MCO programme is a field project by SAST aimed at unearthing talent in community theatre.

The two-year development programme encompasses amongst other things artistic workshopping in directing, choreography, stage management and script writing and development. As part of first year training, community groups are challenged to perform a South African published script, before they could present their own the following year.

“I would like to see more young artists being given more opportunities to tell their stories through theatre; creation of small theatres in communities so that it can be easy for people to come and watch shows; a platform for artists in communities to get information about programs happening in theatres so that more artists could apply," concluded Mashigo.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA