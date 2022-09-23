Opposition parties blame ANC for worsening cost of living for millions in SA

Parties have also blamed the governing African National Congress (ANC) for the impact of the rising food prices.

CAPE TOWN - The current high cost of living will have dire consequences for social stability in the country, some members of Parliament have warned.

The National Assembly on Thursday held two debates on the economy, including the rise in the cost of living.

Opposition parties blamed the ANC for worsening the cost of living for millions of South Africans.

Some of the suggestions to ease the pressure on households included cutting the fuel tax levy and reducing import tariffs on food consumed by low-income households.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Mathew Cuthbert warned that failing to take action would lead to social unrest.

"Failure to address the ongoing cost of living crisis will have dire consequences for social stability. If you thought the July 2021 unrest wreaked untold havoc, wait until those who have been trampled on by government decide to rise up," Cuthbert said.

Deputy Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Fikile Majola said that there were several reasons for the country’s current economic state.

"Two of our significant provinces were unexpectedly hit by violent unrest and looting of goods in July 2021. A number of jobs were lost due to the unrest," Majola said.

Majola said that the war in Ukraine and other external forces were behind the high inflation.