Nelson Mandela Bay residents hope new leadership can bring positive change

The move to oust Eugene Johnson as mayor is seen as a result of the ailing infrastructure and poor leadership under the African National Congress (ANC) in the region.

CAPE TOWN - The balance of power in Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality is shifting all the time.

The multi-party coalition government has for several years been embroiled in in-fighting.

This has raised questions about coalitions and whether they are ideal for attaining good governance.

The move to oust Eugene Johnson as mayor is seen as a result of the ailing infrastructure and poor leadership under the African National Congress (ANC) in the region.

The mayoral chain continues to circulate in the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality.

Johnson’s term in office was short-lived after she was voted out.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Retief Odendaal is now at the helm.

Odendaal follows in the footsteps of Athol Trollip, Mongemeli Bobani, Nqaba Bhanga, and Johnson.

Resident Mark Paul says he hopes that the new mayor can bring positive change.

"I'm happy about the new leadership that has taken over. If the new leadership can just improve safety and security, with quite a bit of crime, especially in the northern areas but also the entire PE and Nelson Mandela Bay area, fixing street lights because it's very dark, cable theft...," Paul said.

Odendaal has promised good governance and that’s exactly what many residents in the region are yearning for.