Mantashe to fight judgment halting Shell's seismic survey along Wild Coast

The Makhanda High Court ruled Shell's gas exploration rights as unlawful on 1 September, putting an end to the underwater blasting that had severe impacts on the environment and surrounding areas.

JOHANNESBURG - The Minister of Mineral Resources Gwede Mantashe has appealed to reinstate Shell's exploration for fossil fuels along the Wild Coast just after signing in three renewable power producers to aid Eskom's supply of electricity in the country.

Residents of the areas say that the seismic survey bore no advantages for them except destroying their sacred land, with Greenpeace saying that Mantashe was on the side of profit, not the people.

However, the coastal communities and NGOs must return to court again to oppose Impact Africa and Mantashe lodging against the judgment.

Environmentalists have urged that more investment into stranded fossil fuel infrastructure was costly and would not provide the grid with the necessary energy it needs to alleviate power cuts.