Man shot and killed in Bonteheuwel

The shooting occurred just after 7AM on Friday morning.

CAPE TOWN - It appears that gang violence has claimed yet another life, this time in the Cape Town community of Bonteheuwel.

The shooting occurred just after 7AM on Friday morning.

"The victim sustained a number of shots to the face and succumbed to his injuries. After immediately responding to the shooting and receiving credible information, Bonteheuwel law enforcement officers were able to arrest the suspect. Once again, we would like to thank community members for providing information," said local ward councillor, Angus McKenzie.

Friday morning's incident is one of several gun attacks reported in areas across the Cape this week.

On Thursday, two people were found dead in a minibus van in Uitsig near Ravensmead.

On Tuesday two people were killed in a gang-related shooting in Manenberg.

One person was killed and two others wounded in a shooting at a Lansdowne housing complex, also earlier this week.