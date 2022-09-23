Louw returns to the Bulls' starting lineup against Edinburgh

Louw is back on the Bulls' side a week after he was released from the national squad.

JOHANNESBURG - Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White named Springbok No 8 Elrigh Louw insisted on being in the starting XV for his team’s first home game of the United Rugby Championship against Edinburgh.

Talented utility back Johan Goosen will make a return as well after 11 months on the sidelines with a serious knee injury.

Goosen replaces Wandisile Simelane at fullback in one of three changes to the backline.

Stravino Jacobs replaces Sbu Nkosi at wing after the latter was called up to the Springbok squad this week, while Zak Burger rotates at scrumhalf with Embrose Papier.

Louw is the only change to the forwards.

Wandisile Simelane, who started at fullback last weekend, is bracketed on the bench with Stedman Gans, while Papier is joined among the replacements by Simphiwe Matanzima, who will play his first game of the new season.

White is eager to build on the victory they notched up against the Lions in their opener last weekend but has acknowledged his team wasn’t at their best just yet.



“We had a few areas we identified that we needed to work on this week and the boys were hard at work getting those better,” White said.

White is wary of the visitors. The last time the two teams met, the Bulls were on the wrong side of a 17-10 result.

“Edinburgh is a tough and talented side. They had an incredible game against Dragons last weekend where they won by a convincing margin. We know how tough they are from our last meeting in the previous season where they beat us.

“We will need to be at our best if we want to get a good result. We expect another tough encounter against a well-coached outfit,” White added.

Bulls: 15 Johan Goosen, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 David Kriel, 11 Stravino Jacobs, 10 Chris Smith, 9 Zak Burger; 8 Elrigh Louw, 7 Ruan Vermaak, 6 Marcell Coetzee (captain), 5 Ruan Nortje, 4 Walt Steenkamp, 3 Mornay Smith, 2 Johan Grobbelaar, 1 Gerhard Steenekamp. Replacements: 16 Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 17 Simphiwe Matanzima, 18 Francois Klopper, 19 Janko Swanepoel, 20 Marco van Staden; 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Morne Steyn, 23 Wandisile Simelane / Stedman Gans.