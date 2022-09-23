Kraaifontein residents to march to police station, hand over list of grievances

Poverty and unemployment are also plaguing many residents of the Western Cape township.

CAPE TOWN - Kraaifontein residents will be marching to their local police station on Friday morning to hand over a list of grievances.

According to the latest crime statistics, the community is among the worst affected by murders in the country.

However, many who are fortunate enough to commute to work say authorities must also show leniency towards the minibus taxi industry.

Taxi operators and the City of Cape Town’s law enforcement continue to be at loggerheads over the issue of driving permits.

Residents of Kraaifontein say that some operators are unfairly targeted and feel affected by this.

Commuters from the township say they feel violated whenever taxi operators are pulled over and fined.

They say this results in them being late for work as some workers don’t have other means of transport.

"The community is complaining that whenever they have been stopped by traffic officers it is that the taxi does not have a permit," said Mawethu Sila a member of a local taxi association

The City of Cape Town has maintained that its officers are only following what’s prescribed by the law and that breaking the law shouldn’t be tolerated by any motorists.