Kraaifontein residents demand police visibility amid high murder rate

CAPE TOWN - Kraaifontein residents said they live in densely populated areas where basic services are desperately needed including police visibility.

Hundreds of people from the area stage a protest on Friday calling on the City of Cape Town to deliver services to them.

They marched to the local police station asking for more police deployment around townships in the area.

The first quarter's crime statistics indicated that Kraaifontein as having the sixth highest number of murders reported in the country.

But the city said residents had to play their part.

The city further said that it had found that some municipal land and facilities were being used as dumping sites.

The City of Cape Town's Marian Nieuwoudt: “If we don’t take the whole of the community, and if they don’t take ownership of their land that they live upon, then we’ll never win the war… Stop messing. Stop littering. Stop vandalising.”

Residents of Kraaifontein, in the Western Cape, are marching to the local police station. They’re asking for more police deployment at townships in the area. The first quarter crime stats showed Kraaifontein as having the sixth highest murders reported in the country. - RM. pic.twitter.com/xBO5J51yDv ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 23, 2022