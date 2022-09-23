Joburg City Guide: 5 ways to spend Heritage Day this weekend

Heritage Day is celebrated annually on 24 September and aims to recognise and celebrate South Africa's plentiful variety of cultures.

JOHANNESBURG – Anticipation is high on this eve of Heritage Day and although the public holiday falls on Saturday – there’s plenty of time and reasons to celebrate.

Heritage Day is celebrated annually on 24 September and aims to recognise and celebrate South Africa's plentiful variety of cultures.

Here are a few ways you can enjoy all that makes you feel proudly South African.

COMI CON AFRICA

Get your geek on this weekend at the Johannesburg Expo Centre where Comic Con Africa returns after a two-year COVID-19 pandemic induced break.

Fulfill your wildest nerdy-dreams with all the cosplay, gifts, collectables and Q&A sessions with artists.

American actors Khylin Rhambo and Dylan Sprayberry - best known for roles in the MTV hit series Teen Wolf, and English actor Jamie Campbell Bower, known for his role as Vecna in Stranger Things are some people to look out for.

Saturday tickets are sold out. Secure a ticket for Friday or Sunday ticket on Howler.

BONGEZIWE MABANDLA AND BLICK BASSY **

Award-winning artists, Bongeziwe Mabandla and Blick Bassy will perform their latest Afro-soul inspired creative collaboration at Joburg Theatre.

South Africa’s Bongeziwe Mabandla is renowned for incredible African Soul sounds to which fans have come to appreciate over the past decade or so.

Bassy’s newest full-length album - 1958, offers musical voyage into the state of modern Cameroon.

The two artists will voice a mix of South Africa and Cameroon that will envisage the collective traditions and heritage of the African continent.

Limited tickets are available, get yours on the Joburg Theatre website.

HERITAGE DAY FESTIVAL

Centurion’s SuperSport Park will host their Heritage Day festival on 24 September 2022

Participants are encouraged to bring their best cultural attires and join in a 1.2-kilometre walk and live entertainment concert.

Dogs are allowed but must be on a leash.

Get your tickets from Ticketpro.

UMQOMBOTHI BREWING COMPETITION

Non-profit organisation Brew4change will host its third installment of their Umqombothi Brewing Competition.

Braamfontein’s Leano Restaurant is where the event will happen this Heritage Day.

Competition founder Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela – who is the first black woman to own a microbrewery – will bring life to the widely treasured brew under the theme of ‘Umlando’ which will unpack family traditions that characterise the beverage.

Visit Brew4change's social media pages for more.

DSTV DELICIOUS INTERNATIONAL FOOD & MUSIC FESTIVAL

DStv’s Delicious Taste Festival is back and with a bang as this year’s headlining artists include Grammy award-winning artist Burna Boy. RnB legends - Baby Face and Angie Stone will also be gracing the stage at Kyalami Grand Prix.

Food lovers can expect a few pop-up stations from the likes of My Kitchen Rules, to Chefs with Compassion - tailored to suit any pallet.

Bring along your appetite and camping chair to celebrate your heritage with South Africa’s biggest food and music festival.

Grab your ticket on Howler.