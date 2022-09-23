JMPD close N12 in Eldorado Park after residents spark protest

Residents were protesting after about 20 people including two teenagers were shot in gang-related violence over the past three months.

JOHANNESBURG - The Joburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) closed off the N12 in Eldorado Park due to burning tyres and debris on Friday.

Residents were protesting after about 20 people including two teenagers were shot in gang-related violence over the past three months.

Earlier, the metro police department said it was deploying more officers in the area to address the ongoing violence in the community.

The JMPD's Xolani Fihla advised motorists to use alternative routes.

“At the present moment the situation is tense but not volatile, and officers have been deployed to attempt to diffuse the situation and to divert traffic from the protest.Expect delays in the area and motorist are urged to avoid the N12 in Eldorado Park,” he said.