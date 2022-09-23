Jennifer Hudson to Idols SA's Nozi: 'If I was there she would've caught a shoe'
Hudson shared a video of Nozi's performance and said that she did the things.
American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson has heaped praise on Idols SA contestant - Nozi's rendition of her song "Giving Myself".
Nozi Sibiya's performance caught the star's attention - whose career also began on American Idols in 2004.
"If I was there, she would've caught a shoe," tweeted Hudson, sharing a video of the 27-year-old's performance.
The Durbanite managed to snag a spot in the top 10 of Season 18 of the popular singing competition.
And there is no doubt that her performance captured the hearts of many others, as evidenced by tweets below.
Ok Im a little late but yal need to hear this ! Nozi on @IdolsSA performed my song Giving Myself. If I was there she would have caught a shoe ! She did that !!! pic.twitter.com/aYLvcziIP9Jennifer Hudson (@IAMJHUD) September 22, 2022
Nozi first entered Idols SA in 2016 but did not make it beyond the first cut. This year she is back on a mission and is looking forward to proving her talent.
Better late than never! It's always great to see how the #IdolsSA contestants are noticed around the world. Thanks @IAMJHUD for taking the time to hand out some praise. https://t.co/N088dihcoUIdols South Africa (@IdolsSA) September 23, 2022
My Fighter Nkosi pic.twitter.com/57eecZKOmlZee_Grande (@Iamzeedacutest) September 16, 2022