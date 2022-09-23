Jennifer Hudson to Idols SA's Nozi: 'If I was there she would've caught a shoe'

Hudson shared a video of Nozi's performance and said that she did the things.

American singer and actress Jennifer Hudson has heaped praise on Idols SA contestant - Nozi's rendition of her song "Giving Myself".

Nozi Sibiya's performance caught the star's attention - whose career also began on American Idols in 2004.

"If I was there, she would've caught a shoe," tweeted Hudson, sharing a video of the 27-year-old's performance.

The Durbanite managed to snag a spot in the top 10 of Season 18 of the popular singing competition.

And there is no doubt that her performance captured the hearts of many others, as evidenced by tweets below.