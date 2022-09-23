Go

Inflation a concern but Sarb also needs to keep an eye on rand, warns economist

The central bank's decision comes in a bid to curb runaway inflation.

Picture: pixabay.com
Picture: pixabay.com
23 September 2022 08:04

JOHANNESBURG - Citibank economist Gina Schoeman said that it was no surprise that the South African Reserve Bank opted to increase the repo rate by 75 basis points to 6.25%.

The central bank's decision comes in a bid to curb runaway inflation.

Higher food and fuel prices are among some of the drivers of high inflation.

Despite a slight decrease to 7.6% in August, the reserve bank remains concerned that inflation is not yet under control.

Economist Gina Schoeman said that while inflation remained a major concern, the reserve bank would also need to keep a close watch on the currency.

Schoeman believes a weaker rand will place a bigger demand on the central bank to tighten its controls.

Domestic factors that are likely to impact the currency include the dreaded power cuts.

The country is currently between stage 5 and 6 load shedding, denting investor confidence substantially.

Schoeman said that the upcoming African National Congress (ANC) elective conference in December was also likely to influence the currency.

"The reason I bring in the currency is that this is where it all lands," Schoeman said.

Schoeman added that interest rates were unlikely to fall anytime soon.

Timeline

More in Business

COPYRIGHT 2022 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA