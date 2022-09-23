Hawks vow to clamp down on illegal mining

This follows the arrest of nine illegal miners known as 'zama zamas' for illicit mining activities at a 10 acres plot in Randfontein.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Police Services' Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, the Hawks vowed to deal decisively with illegal mining wherever it reared its head.

The suspects were allegedly operating an illegal mine when the Hawks arrested them.

The organised crime unit found over 200 tons of gold-bearing material worth an estimated half-a-million rand.

“The group are expected to face charges in relation to the contravention of the Precious Metals Act and implements such as generators and pendukas have been confiscated for further investigation.”