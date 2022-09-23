Hawks: No stone left unturned in Parliament fire investigation

Head of the Hawks Godfrey Lebeya has also told Parliament that they’re not ruling out the possibility that the accused arsonist had help.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks said no stone as left unturned in their investigation into the Parliament fire in January.

Head of the Hawks Godfrey Lebeya has also told Parliament that they’re not ruling out the possibility that the accused arsonist was assisted.

Lebeya and the police briefed the joint standing committee on the financial management of Parliament earlier on Friday.

The police and the Hawks gave Members of Parliament (MPs) an update on the investigation into the fire as well as renovation efforts.

Zandile Mafe has since been arrested for the arson and faces another charge of theft.

MPs questioned Lebeya about the investigation and whether Mafe had any collaborators.

“Whether the person that we have charged, the accused person, was operating on his own, that is part of the investigation that I have indicated previously when I came to Parliament that we are looking at that possibility. Honourable members should rest assured that no stone was left unturned.”

Lebeya said they were more than ready to proceed with the case against Mafe, which was postponed to November for pre-trial purposes.