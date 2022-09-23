Denosa pleads with govt depts to ensure hospital generators are maintained

The union is calling for hospitals and clinics to be exempt from the rolling power cuts. It said that the cuts had left doctors unable to perform emergency surgeries on patients, putting their lives at risk.

JOHANNESBURG - As the country continues to grapple with severe power cuts, nursing union Denosa said that it has had to plead with various government departments to ensure that generators at hospitals were well maintained.

The union is calling for hospitals and clinics to be exempt from the rolling power cuts.

It said that the cuts had left doctors unable to perform emergency surgeries on patients, putting their lives at risk.

Denosa spokesperson Sibongiseni Delihlazo said that the generators in government hospitals were simply not maintained.

"Load shedding has been with us for many years now, surely, in terms of operations, we should not be having this problem where we don't have diesel. Unfortunately, that is happening at our facilities and it's a strain and bad for healthcare workers. They don't feel well when they lose patients unnecessarily."