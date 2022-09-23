CT officials probing cause of Woodstock blast that left 2 people injured

Two people, including the shop owner, sustained serious injuries and rushed to Groote Schuur Hospital for treatment.

CAPE TOWN - It's still not yet clear what exactly caused an explosion and fire that gutted a business in Woodstock overnight.

But when fire crews arrived on scene on Thursday night, they found several liquid petroleum gas cylinders on the premises, which authorities believe could have been the cause of a number of explosions.

Officials say an initial blast went off, and then a fire broke out, followed by several secondary explosions.

Two people, including the shop owner, sustained serious injuries and were rushed to Groote Schuur Hospital for treatment.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith spoke to CapeTalk's Morning Review a little earlier.

"It does appear from the comments of officers on-scene and from the residents in the area that it was a gas explosion followed by several further explosions and there's a whole variety of ways in which that can happen from improper installation to negligence that could have led to this kind of accident," Smith said.