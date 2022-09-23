Corruption case against Magashule, co-accused postponed to January
Ace Magashule has expressed grievances over the postponement, saying it stunts his chances of being elected to a high-ranking position in the ANC.
BLOEMFONTEIN - The case against suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule and 16 co-accused has been postponed to 20 January next year.
The postponement comes after Magashule and the other accused petitioned the Supreme Court of Appeal to overturn a Bloemfontein High Court ruling which dismissed his application to have the case quashed.
JUST IN: The case against Ace Magashule & 16 others has been postponed to 20 January 2022. This is to allow the finalisation of Magashules bid before the Supreme Court of Appeal to overturn a High Court ruling that dismissed his application to have the case quashed. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/ScI2iVq8rQEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 23, 2022
Magashule and his 16 co-accused face multiple counts of fraud, corruption and money laundering.
He has on multiple occasions claimed that the case is nothing but a plot to destroy his political career.
It appears that his attempts to have the case quashed and a petition to the Supreme Court of Appeal have backfired.
He was suspended from his position as ANC secretary-general due to the case.
Friday's court outcome means that even if he's nominated and secures a position at the governing party's national elective conference in December, he won't be able to immediately assume any responsibility pending the finalisation of the case.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says it could take years before the case is finalised.