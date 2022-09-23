Corruption case against Magashule, co-accused postponed to January

Ace Magashule has expressed grievances over the postponement, saying it stunts his chances of being elected to a high-ranking position in the ANC.

BLOEMFONTEIN - The case against suspended African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule and 16 co-accused has been postponed to 20 January next year.

The postponement comes after Magashule and the other accused petitioned the Supreme Court of Appeal to overturn a Bloemfontein High Court ruling which dismissed his application to have the case quashed.

